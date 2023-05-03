7,354 Shares in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Acquired by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 7,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AZN. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,939 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in AstraZeneca by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in AstraZeneca by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 16.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Price Performance

AZN opened at $73.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $228.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.49, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.52. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $52.65 and a 12-month high of $76.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.07.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.40 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 10.73%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is 126.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on AZN shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.47) to GBX 126 ($1.57) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

AstraZeneca Profile

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.