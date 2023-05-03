888 Reaffirms “Maintains” Rating for Leidos (NYSE:LDOS)

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reiterated by investment analysts at 888 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LDOS. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Leidos from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on Leidos from $116.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Leidos from $103.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Leidos from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leidos has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.00.

LDOS traded up $1.75 on Wednesday, reaching $82.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,300,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,086. Leidos has a fifty-two week low of $79.41 and a fifty-two week high of $110.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.99 and a 200-day moving average of $99.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.76.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leidos will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos in the first quarter worth about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos during the first quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Leidos by 100.0% during the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Leidos by 548.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.

