92 Resources Reiterates Maintains Rating for Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating restated by 92 Resources in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.07.

CARR stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.42. 2,739,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,002,624. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.22. Carrier Global has a 12-month low of $33.10 and a 12-month high of $49.17.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $478,353.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $478,353.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $933,452.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,222,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in Carrier Global by 97.9% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 254.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 2,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

