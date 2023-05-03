A. O. Smith Co. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:AOS)

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for A. O. Smith in a research report issued on Monday, May 1st. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for A. O. Smith’s current full-year earnings is $3.42 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s FY2023 earnings at $3.48 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.17. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.78% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $966.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on AOS. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on A. O. Smith from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.13.

A. O. Smith stock opened at $69.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.06 and a 200-day moving average of $62.24. A. O. Smith has a 1 year low of $46.58 and a 1 year high of $71.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.28.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 75.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael M. Larsen bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.89 per share, for a total transaction of $267,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,425 shares in the company, valued at $764,218.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael M. Larsen bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.89 per share, for a total transaction of $267,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,425 shares in the company, valued at $764,218.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 12,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $826,768.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at $768,141.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,883 shares of company stock worth $4,053,126 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A. O. Smith

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the North America and Rest of World segments. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and tanks.

