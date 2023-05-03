ABCMETA Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $2.15 Million (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. During the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $2.15 million and $427.44 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00007234 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00026573 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00019878 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00018320 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000078 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001084 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,345.25 or 0.99995010 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000103 BTC.

About ABCMETA

ABCMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00002075 USD and is up 0.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $147.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

