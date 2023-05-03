abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) Holdings Cut by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank reduced its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank owned 1.20% of abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF worth $13,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 180,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,901,000 after buying an additional 19,750 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 29.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 142,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,117,000 after purchasing an additional 32,244 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 39.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 115,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,555,000 after purchasing an additional 32,689 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 177.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 75,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,044,000 after buying an additional 48,394 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 90.8% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 55,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,556,000 after buying an additional 26,634 shares during the last quarter.

abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

PPLT stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.54. 34,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,886. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.61. abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a 52 week low of $76.09 and a 52 week high of $104.67.

About abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF

The abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Platinum London PM Fix index. The fund tracks the platinum spot price, less trust expenses, using platinum bullion. PPLT was launched on Jan 8, 2010 and is managed by Abrdn.

