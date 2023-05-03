Acceleware (CVE:AXE) Trading Up 5%

Acceleware Ltd. (CVE:AXE – Get Rating) was up 5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 24,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.40 million, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.12.

About Acceleware

Acceleware Ltd. operates as an oil and gas technology company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, RF Heating and High-Performance Computing. It develops an enhanced heavy oil and oil sands production technology based on radio frequency (RF) heating; and develops and markets computational software products for the oil and gas, and other markets.

