Accredited Investors Inc. Has $440,000 Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Accredited Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Nucor by 150.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Nucor by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 18,488 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nucor Stock Performance

NYSE:NUE opened at $146.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $153.99 and a 200 day moving average of $149.63. The company has a market capitalization of $36.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.56. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $100.13 and a 1-year high of $182.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.87 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 17.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total transaction of $349,216.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,195,822.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NUE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Nucor in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.88.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

