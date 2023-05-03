Accredited Investors Inc. Invests $245,000 in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 1.3% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its position in Moderna by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in Moderna by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in Moderna by 0.5% during the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 14,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Financial Services LLC increased its position in Moderna by 0.7% during the third quarter. Capital Financial Services LLC now owns 12,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna Stock Down 1.5 %

MRNA opened at $131.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.73. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.03 and a twelve month high of $217.25. The firm has a market cap of $50.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.70.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.66 by ($1.05). Moderna had a return on equity of 46.34% and a net margin of 43.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $11.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.61, for a total transaction of $5,224,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,854,267.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.90, for a total transaction of $40,155.50. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,627,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,778,882.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.61, for a total transaction of $5,224,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,854,267.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 492,337 shares of company stock valued at $74,429,732. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MRNA shares. SVB Securities lowered shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.27.

Moderna Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.