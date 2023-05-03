Accredited Investors Inc. Makes New $227,000 Investment in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Donaldson during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 217.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

DCI opened at $64.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.21. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.00 and a 12 month high of $66.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The firm had revenue of $828.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DCI shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Donaldson from $66.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

In other Donaldson news, Director Christopher M. Hilger purchased 3,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.76 per share, with a total value of $199,953.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,046.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director James Owens sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $713,664.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,098.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M. Hilger bought 3,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.76 per share, for a total transaction of $199,953.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,046.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

