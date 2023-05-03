Accredited Investors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Accredited Investors Inc. decreased its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Realty Income in the third quarter worth $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the third quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Stock Down 1.4 %

O stock opened at $61.39 on Wednesday. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $75.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $40.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.23, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.65.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.62). Realty Income had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $888.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a apr 23 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 4.9%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 215.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Realty Income in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Scotiabank upgraded Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $72.25 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.60.

About Realty Income

(Get Rating)

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.