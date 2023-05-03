AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (ACRX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect AcelRx Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.71) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.90). AcelRx Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2,696.50% and a negative return on equity of 286.00%. On average, analysts expect AcelRx Pharmaceuticals to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.32. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $7.60.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,947,140 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 19,986 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $830,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,569,553 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 831,999 shares in the last quarter.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies use in medically supervised settings. The firm’s portfolio includes DSUVIA, DZUVEO, Zalviso, ARX-02 and ARX-03. The company was founded by Thomas A. Schreck and Pamela Pierce Palmer on July 13, 2005 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

