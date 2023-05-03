Achain (ACT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.26 Million

Achain (ACT) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 3rd. One Achain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Achain has a total market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $242,101.89 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Achain has traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006833 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000242 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003556 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003450 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00004289 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003254 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002588 BTC.

About Achain

ACT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Achain

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

