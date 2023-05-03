Acumen Pharmaceuticals (ABOS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect Acumen Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter.
Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). On average, analysts expect Acumen Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Acumen Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 7.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ ABOS opened at $3.99 on Wednesday. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $10.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.26 and a 200-day moving average of $5.41. The company has a market capitalization of $163.69 million, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of -1.57.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acumen Pharmaceuticals
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABOS shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Acumen Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.
About Acumen Pharmaceuticals
Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Acumen Pharmaceuticals (ABOS)
- Kraft Heinz Recovery Gains Momentum
- Here’s Why AMD’s Weak Guidance Is A Blessing In Disguise
- BP Shares Sold Off After Earnings: Here Is What Upset Markets
- Will Forced Divesture Of Grail Boost Illumina Shareholder Value?
- Eaton Corporation Goes On Break Out Watch
Receive News & Ratings for Acumen Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acumen Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.