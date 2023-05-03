Acumen Pharmaceuticals (ABOS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect Acumen Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). On average, analysts expect Acumen Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Acumen Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 7.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ABOS opened at $3.99 on Wednesday. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $10.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.26 and a 200-day moving average of $5.41. The company has a market capitalization of $163.69 million, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of -1.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acumen Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABOS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,831,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,980,000 after acquiring an additional 721,651 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 122.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,234,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after buying an additional 679,798 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,762,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 216,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 121,184 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $475,000. 67.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABOS shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Acumen Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

About Acumen Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acumen Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acumen Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.