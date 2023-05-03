Addison Advisors LLC Acquires 581 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 62.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,512 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 10,078 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 7,625 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $1,141,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,848 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $282.10 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $290.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $696.79 billion, a PE ratio of 162.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.77.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Cowen lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.79.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total value of $4,727,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,091,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total value of $4,727,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,091,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.40, for a total value of $1,728,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 90,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,816,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,203,890. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

