Addison Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,920 iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,029,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,241,000 after buying an additional 72,476 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 561,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,925,000 after buying an additional 207,711 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 192,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,241,000 after buying an additional 66,323 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 359.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 160,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,692,000 after buying an additional 125,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter worth $5,343,000.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Price Performance

IPAC stock opened at $56.25 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 1 year low of $46.71 and a 1 year high of $58.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.58. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.74.

About iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

