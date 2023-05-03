Addison Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Addison Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,387 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whalerock Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $204,680,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 149.5% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 236 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 138.2% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 243 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director R A. Walker bought 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $104.50 per share, for a total transaction of $501,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,382,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of COP opened at $98.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.11 and a 200 day moving average of $113.86. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $78.30 and a twelve month high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. ConocoPhillips’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 28th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Mizuho downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.11.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

