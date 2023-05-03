Addison Advisors LLC Decreases Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Addison Advisors LLC cut its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,116,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,962,542,000 after purchasing an additional 304,592 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 17.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,572,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,997 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 37.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,960,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,875,000 after purchasing an additional 537,114 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,915,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,866,000 after purchasing an additional 97,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,699,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,646,000 after purchasing an additional 90,766 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPC opened at $72.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.78. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.76 and a 1-year high of $89.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $427.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.24 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.067 per share. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.81%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.80.

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

