Addison Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Addison Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 858 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 142.4% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other news, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II purchased 2,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.87 per share, with a total value of $200,052.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 33,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,437.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II purchased 2,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.87 per share, with a total value of $200,052.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 33,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,437.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. acquired 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,749,111.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,721. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE NEE opened at $75.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $153.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.95. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on NEE. Erste Group Bank upgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.