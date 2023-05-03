Addison Advisors LLC Purchases 1,580 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 1,316.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 49.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,240,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,302,000 after buying an additional 7,733,455 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,907,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,331,000 after buying an additional 80,244 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,164,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,616,000 after buying an additional 1,213,234 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,246,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,011,000 after buying an additional 722,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,616,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,289,000 after purchasing an additional 697,332 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFG opened at $95.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.