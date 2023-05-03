Addison Advisors LLC Purchases 54 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $930,000. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Paul Damon & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $349,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 9,919 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 232,211 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $80,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total value of $95,942,356.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,598,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,661,503,111.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total transaction of $95,942,356.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,598,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,661,503,111.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 612,137 shares of company stock worth $226,379,020 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Stock Down 1.0 %

Mastercard stock opened at $376.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.20. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $390.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $361.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $353.75. The firm has a market cap of $358.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.57, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MA shares. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.70.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

