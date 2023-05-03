Addison Advisors LLC Sells 195 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Addison Advisors LLC lessened its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,024 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $59.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.64. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $44.90 and a 1-year high of $62.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.01.

Shell Increases Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $101.20 billion during the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 10.95%. Equities analysts predict that Shell plc will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 20.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Shell to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($36.23) to GBX 3,000 ($37.48) in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,879.86.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

