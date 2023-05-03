Addison Advisors LLC Sells 654 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Addison Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 158.2% during the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.38.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.2 %

CL opened at $80.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.84 and a one year high of $83.81.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 317.08% and a net margin of 9.93%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.14%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

