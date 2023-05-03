Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) to Issue GBX 52 Dividend

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 52 ($0.65) per share on Friday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Admiral Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Admiral Group stock opened at GBX 2,296 ($28.69) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,125.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,110.65. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,860.16, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.23. Admiral Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,691.50 ($21.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,546 ($31.81).

Get Admiral Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Annette Court purchased 920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,999 ($24.98) per share, for a total transaction of £18,390.80 ($22,977.01). In other news, insider Geraint Jones sold 1,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,851 ($23.13), for a total transaction of £21,749.25 ($27,172.98). Also, insider Annette Court acquired 920 shares of Admiral Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,999 ($24.98) per share, with a total value of £18,390.80 ($22,977.01). 16.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Admiral Group Company Profile

ADM has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($20.61) price target on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Admiral Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,150 ($26.86) price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 2,575 ($32.17) target price on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,160 ($26.99) target price on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,150 ($26.86) target price on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Admiral Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,201.50 ($27.50).

(Get Rating)

Admiral Group plc provides financial services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, Canada, India, and the United States. It offers insurance products, including motor, household, travel, and pet insurance, as well as personal lending products through Admiral loans. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.