Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the March 31st total of 1,190,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 243,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adtalem Global Education

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the third quarter valued at $34,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 76.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 210.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ATGE. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th.

Adtalem Global Education Price Performance

Shares of Adtalem Global Education stock traded up $3.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.14. 173,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,937. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Adtalem Global Education has a fifty-two week low of $27.85 and a fifty-two week high of $44.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.86.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $369.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.47 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 26.59%. Adtalem Global Education’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry.

