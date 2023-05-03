Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Short Interest Up 7.6% in April

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the March 31st total of 1,190,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 243,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.
Shares of ATGE opened at $38.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.86. Adtalem Global Education has a 12 month low of $27.85 and a 12 month high of $44.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.02.
Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.21. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 26.59%. The company had revenue of $369.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATGE. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th.
Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry.
