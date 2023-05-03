Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Short Interest Up 7.6% in April

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the March 31st total of 1,190,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 243,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Performance

Shares of ATGE opened at $38.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.86. Adtalem Global Education has a 12 month low of $27.85 and a 12 month high of $44.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.02.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.21. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 26.59%. The company had revenue of $369.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Adtalem Global Education

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 33.5% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 40,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 10,236 shares in the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 18,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter valued at $485,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATGE. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry.

