Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 26.59%. The business had revenue of $369.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Adtalem Global Education updated its Q4 guidance to $0.86-1.01 EPS.
NYSE ATGE opened at $38.34 on Wednesday. Adtalem Global Education has a fifty-two week low of $27.85 and a fifty-two week high of $44.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.02.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.
Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry.
