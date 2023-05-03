Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 26.59%. The business had revenue of $369.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Adtalem Global Education updated its Q4 guidance to $0.86-1.01 EPS.

Adtalem Global Education Trading Down 6.1 %

NYSE ATGE opened at $38.34 on Wednesday. Adtalem Global Education has a fifty-two week low of $27.85 and a fifty-two week high of $44.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Adtalem Global Education by 210.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Adtalem Global Education by 133.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter.

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry.

