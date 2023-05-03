Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 26.59%. The firm had revenue of $369.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Adtalem Global Education updated its Q4 guidance to $0.86-1.01 EPS.
Adtalem Global Education Stock Performance
Shares of Adtalem Global Education stock opened at $41.09 on Wednesday. Adtalem Global Education has a one year low of $27.85 and a one year high of $44.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.86. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ATGE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, February 3rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adtalem Global Education
About Adtalem Global Education
Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry.
