Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 26.59%. The firm had revenue of $369.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Adtalem Global Education updated its Q4 guidance to $0.86-1.01 EPS.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Performance

Shares of Adtalem Global Education stock opened at $41.09 on Wednesday. Adtalem Global Education has a one year low of $27.85 and a one year high of $44.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.86. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATGE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adtalem Global Education

About Adtalem Global Education

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 210.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 133.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.