Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Shares Up 7.6% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGEGet Rating)’s stock price was up 7.6% on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $41.55 and last traded at $41.27. Approximately 62,499 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 238,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.34.

The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $369.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.47 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 26.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on ATGE. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 65.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 3.1% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 136,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.86.

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry.

