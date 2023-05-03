Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Shares Up 7.6% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 7.6% on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $41.55 and last traded at $41.27. Approximately 62,499 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 238,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.34.

The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $369.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.47 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 26.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on ATGE. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Up 9.8 %

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 65.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 3.1% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 136,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.86.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry.

