Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 0.2 %

AMD stock opened at $89.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.04. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $109.57. The company has a market capitalization of $144.70 billion, a PE ratio of 102.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.60.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,185,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,942 shares in the company, valued at $9,100,098.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $2,555,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at $129,228,544.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,185,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,942 shares in the company, valued at $9,100,098.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 121,765 shares of company stock worth $10,734,100. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

