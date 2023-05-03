aelf Hits 24 Hour Volume of $18.81 Million (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. Over the last week, aelf has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. aelf has a market capitalization of $184.02 million and $18.81 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One aelf token can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001062 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006854 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003421 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004250 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003763 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001468 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000035 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 611,895,808 tokens. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

