Aemetis (AMTX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect Aemetis to post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $66.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.82 million. On average, analysts expect Aemetis to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Aemetis Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMTX opened at $2.07 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.19. Aemetis has a 1 year low of $1.99 and a 1 year high of $11.50. The company has a market capitalization of $75.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aemetis

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in Aemetis by 95.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 18,605 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 9,088 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Aemetis by 18.7% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,879 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Aemetis by 135.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 14,430 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Aemetis during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Aemetis by 17.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the period. 50.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Aemetis from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Aemetis in a report on Monday, February 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Aemetis from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aemetis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.96.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

Further Reading

