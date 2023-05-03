AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Short Interest Update

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a decline of 5.8% from the March 31st total of 2,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna reduced their target price on AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AerCap in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AerCap in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AerCap from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AerCap

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in AerCap by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 274,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,797,000 after purchasing an additional 140,800 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of AerCap by 589.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 35,377 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of AerCap during the first quarter valued at $745,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AerCap by 90.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,767,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,992,000 after buying an additional 2,743,035 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in AerCap in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Price Performance

Shares of AER opened at $56.35 on Wednesday. AerCap has a one year low of $37.20 and a one year high of $66.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.18 and its 200-day moving average is $57.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.99.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.69. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AerCap will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings NV engages in the leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial flight equipment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

