AerCap (NYSE:AER) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.34 EPS

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.34, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share.

AerCap Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AER traded down $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.53. 1,105,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,224,559. AerCap has a fifty-two week low of $37.20 and a fifty-two week high of $66.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of -18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in AerCap by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in AerCap by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in AerCap by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in AerCap by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in AerCap in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 98.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AerCap Company Profile

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AER shares. Susquehanna lowered their price target on AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on AerCap in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AerCap in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on AerCap from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.29.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in the leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial flight equipment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

