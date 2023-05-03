AerCap (NYSE:AER) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.50-$7.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.42. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

AER opened at $56.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.24, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. AerCap has a 12-month low of $37.20 and a 12-month high of $66.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.98.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. AerCap had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. AerCap’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AerCap will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AER. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AerCap in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a buy rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AerCap in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.29.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AER. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of AerCap by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 5,625 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in AerCap by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 38,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AerCap by 2,057.5% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in AerCap by 349.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 19,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AerCap by 233.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 184,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,749,000 after purchasing an additional 129,127 shares during the last quarter. 98.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in the leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial flight equipment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

