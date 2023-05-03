AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) Trading Up 5.3%

AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Rating) shares were up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.03 and last traded at $17.03. Approximately 59,511 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 206,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.18.
Several brokerages have weighed in on ASLE. Truist Financial raised their price target on AerSale from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of AerSale in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AerSale from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.
The company has a market capitalization of $842.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.39.
AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).
