AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) Trading Up 5.3%

AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Rating) shares were up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.03 and last traded at $17.03. Approximately 59,511 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 206,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on ASLE. Truist Financial raised their price target on AerSale from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of AerSale in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AerSale from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Get AerSale alerts:

AerSale Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $842.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About AerSale

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASLE. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in AerSale by 343.6% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 529,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,585,000 after purchasing an additional 409,960 shares during the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of AerSale by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 3,120,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,619,000 after acquiring an additional 369,940 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AerSale by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 855,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,449,000 after acquiring an additional 363,292 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AerSale by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 917,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,430,000 after acquiring an additional 327,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of AerSale by 1,758.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 215,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 203,507 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AerSale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerSale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.