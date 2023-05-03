Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The asset manager reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 49.18%. The firm had revenue of $517.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Affiliated Managers Group Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE AMG opened at $143.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.99. Affiliated Managers Group has a twelve month low of $108.12 and a twelve month high of $180.63.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.06.

In related news, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $137.21 per share, with a total value of $500,816.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,124.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Affiliated Managers Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter worth $297,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 95.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 220.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc engages in the provision of asset management with equity investment. The company was founded by in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.