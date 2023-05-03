Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The asset manager reported $4.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 49.18%. The company had revenue of $517.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of AMG stock traded up $2.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.21. 17,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,670. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $144.18 and a 200 day moving average of $150.99. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52-week low of $108.12 and a 52-week high of $180.63. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.34.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.15%.

Insider Transactions at Affiliated Managers Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Reuben Jeffery III purchased 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $137.21 per share, with a total value of $500,816.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 31,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,124.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,791,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $424,037,000 after acquiring an additional 43,391 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 907.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,772,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $439,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,690 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,352,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $190,583,000 after acquiring an additional 54,161 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 937,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $132,102,000 after acquiring an additional 39,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 750,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,843,000 after acquiring an additional 16,444 shares during the last quarter. 95.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMG. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.06.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc engages in the provision of asset management with equity investment. The company was founded by in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

