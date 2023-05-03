Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The asset manager reported $4.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $517.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.25 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 49.18%. Affiliated Managers Group’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.65 earnings per share.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Performance

Shares of AMG stock opened at $145.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.18 and its 200-day moving average is $150.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.34. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52 week low of $108.12 and a 52 week high of $180.63.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.15%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affiliated Managers Group

In other news, Director Reuben Jeffery III purchased 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $137.21 per share, with a total value of $500,816.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,124.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMG. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 88.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Barrington Research upped their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.06.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc engages in the provision of asset management with equity investment. The company was founded by in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

