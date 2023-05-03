Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The asset manager reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $517.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.25 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 49.18% and a return on equity of 21.29%. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.65 EPS.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMG traded up $2.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $145.85. 26,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,634. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.99. Affiliated Managers Group has a 1-year low of $108.12 and a 1-year high of $180.63.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.06.

In related news, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $137.21 per share, with a total value of $500,816.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,726 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,124.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affiliated Managers Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter worth $113,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 724 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the second quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 91.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 976 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc engages in the provision of asset management with equity investment. The company was founded by in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.