Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Short Interest Up 9.2% in April

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,830,000 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the March 31st total of 5,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Affimed by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 238,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 89,789 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Affimed during the third quarter worth $1,854,000. Caxton Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Affimed by 449.6% in the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 80,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 66,119 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Affimed by 4.8% in the third quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 541,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Affimed by 8.9% in the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 8,350,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,202,000 after purchasing an additional 685,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AFMD opened at $0.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $131.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.53. Affimed has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $4.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AFMD. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Affimed from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Affimed in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Affimed in a research note on Monday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.67.

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company committed to giving patients back their innate ability to fight cancer by actualizing the untapped potential of the innate immune system. The company’s proprietary ROCK platform enables a tumor-targeted approach to recognize and kill a range of hematologic and solid tumors, enabling a broad pipeline of wholly-owned and partnered single agent and combination therapy programs.

