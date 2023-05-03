Aflac Incorporated Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.49 Per Share (NYSE:AFL)

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Aflac in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.49 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.43. The consensus estimate for Aflac’s current full-year earnings is $5.68 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aflac’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.85 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.35 EPS.

Get Aflac alerts:

AFL has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.22.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of AFL opened at $68.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.93. Aflac has a twelve month low of $52.07 and a twelve month high of $74.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.64 and a 200-day moving average of $68.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $32,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,269 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,887.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,598 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,395.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $32,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,269 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,887.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aflac

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,153,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,099,629,000 after acquiring an additional 352,873 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,812,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,984 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 16.5% in the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,061,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,902,000 after acquiring an additional 715,304 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 62.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Aflac by 1.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,925,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,849,000 after purchasing an additional 69,532 shares during the period. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aflac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.