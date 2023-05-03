AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.87 EPS

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.87, Briefing.com reports. AGCO had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. AGCO’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. AGCO updated its FY23 guidance to $14.40 EPS.
Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $127.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.32 and its 200 day moving average is $130.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. AGCO has a 1-year low of $88.55 and a 1-year high of $145.53.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is 9.77%.
In related news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 13,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total value of $1,724,710.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,328,955.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total transaction of $1,724,710.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,328,955.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Luis Fernando Sartini Felli sold 9,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total transaction of $1,257,027.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,175,137.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,142 shares of company stock valued at $3,671,940 over the last quarter. 16.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGCO. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of AGCO by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 13,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AGCO by 3.1% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in AGCO by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in AGCO by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.
