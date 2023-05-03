AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.87 EPS

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.87, Briefing.com reports. AGCO had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. AGCO’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. AGCO updated its FY23 guidance to $14.40 EPS.

AGCO Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $127.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.32 and its 200 day moving average is $130.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. AGCO has a 1-year low of $88.55 and a 1-year high of $145.53.

AGCO Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is 9.77%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AGCO shares. StockNews.com upgraded AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of AGCO from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of AGCO from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AGCO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.33.

In related news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 13,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total value of $1,724,710.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,328,955.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total transaction of $1,724,710.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,328,955.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Luis Fernando Sartini Felli sold 9,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total transaction of $1,257,027.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,175,137.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,142 shares of company stock valued at $3,671,940 over the last quarter. 16.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of AGCO

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGCO. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of AGCO by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 13,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AGCO by 3.1% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in AGCO by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in AGCO by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AGCO

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

