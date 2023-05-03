ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Raised to Buy at ING Group

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ING Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ageas SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ageas SA/NV has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.84.

ageas SA/NV Stock Down 0.5 %

ageas SA/NV stock opened at $44.02 on Wednesday. ageas SA/NV has a twelve month low of $33.91 and a twelve month high of $52.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.96 and a 200-day moving average of $43.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.71.

ageas SA/NV Company Profile

ageas SA/NV engages in the provision of life and non-life insurance, investments, and real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Belgium, Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

