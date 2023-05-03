Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 301,700 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the March 31st total of 323,600 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 141,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $75.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.19. Agilysys has a one year low of $31.49 and a one year high of $88.16. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.81 and a beta of 0.94.
In other Agilysys news, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 8,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $724,601.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,133,473.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John Mutch sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.63, for a total transaction of $40,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,977,101.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 8,747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $724,601.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,133,473.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,047 shares of company stock worth $1,830,956. Insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Agilysys in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.75.
Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.
