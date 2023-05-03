Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 301,700 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the March 31st total of 323,600 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 141,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Agilysys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $75.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.19. Agilysys has a one year low of $31.49 and a one year high of $88.16. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.81 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Agilysys alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilysys

In other Agilysys news, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 8,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $724,601.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,133,473.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John Mutch sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.63, for a total transaction of $40,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,977,101.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 8,747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $724,601.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,133,473.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,047 shares of company stock worth $1,830,956. Insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGYS. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Agilysys by 370.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Agilysys in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Agilysys by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 97.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Agilysys in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.75.

About Agilysys

(Get Rating)

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.