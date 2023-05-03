Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $20.75-25.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $26.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.8-11.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.88 billion.

Albemarle Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ALB stock traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $172.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,494,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,972,746. Albemarle has a 12-month low of $171.82 and a 12-month high of $334.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $215.82 and a 200 day moving average of $245.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.53.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 37.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 193.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Albemarle will post 26.61 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 7.01%.

ALB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $290.00 to $225.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Albemarle from $328.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. CICC Research began coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $288.30.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total value of $1,432,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,473,054.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Albemarle

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALB. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter worth about $227,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the third quarter worth about $221,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Albemarle by 9.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

