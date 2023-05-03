Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) Trading Down 2.9%

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (TSE:ASTL – Get Rating) shares were down 2.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$9.62 and last traded at C$9.68. Approximately 89,399 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 182,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.97.

ASTL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cormark raised their price objective on Algoma Steel Group from C$14.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Algoma Steel Group from C$11.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Eight Capital downgraded Algoma Steel Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$10.35 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Algoma Steel Group from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.72. The stock has a market cap of C$989.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.67.

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

