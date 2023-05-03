Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 840,200 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the March 31st total of 896,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 282,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Alkami Technology

In related news, insider Stephen Bohanon sold 25,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $317,028.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 537,100 shares in the company, valued at $6,772,831. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alkami Technology

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 84.1% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 20.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

Alkami Technology Trading Down 7.2 %

NASDAQ:ALKT opened at $11.01 on Wednesday. Alkami Technology has a 1-year low of $9.23 and a 1-year high of $17.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.96. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.20 and a beta of 0.03.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). Alkami Technology had a negative net margin of 28.69% and a negative return on equity of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $55.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.77 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Alkami Technology will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALKT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Friday, February 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Alkami Technology from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Alkami Technology from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Alkami Technology from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

About Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

