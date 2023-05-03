ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Updates FY14 Earnings Guidance

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) updated its FY14 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.55-3.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALE shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of ALLETE from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of ALLETE from a neutral rating to a sell rating and upped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Sidoti raised shares of ALLETE from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of ALLETE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of ALLETE from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ALLETE presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.67.

Get ALLETE alerts:

ALLETE Price Performance

NYSE:ALE traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.07. 45,570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.29. ALLETE has a 1 year low of $47.77 and a 1 year high of $67.45. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.74.

ALLETE Dividend Announcement

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $425.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.81 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ALLETE will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.678 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ALLETE

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ALLETE by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,142,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,442,000 after buying an additional 148,353 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in ALLETE by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,406,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,426,000 after purchasing an additional 54,121 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ALLETE by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 790,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,980,000 after buying an additional 97,478 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in ALLETE by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 759,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,852,000 after acquiring an additional 289,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 668,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALLETE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities, Minnesota Power, SWL&P, and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that own and maintain electric transmission assets.

Further Reading

