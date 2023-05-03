AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0655 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AWF opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day moving average is $9.78. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $8.76 and a 52 week high of $10.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AWF. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. 25.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and secondarily-capital appreciation. It invests, without limit, in securities denominated in non-U.S. currencies as well as those denominated in the U.S. dollar. The company was founded on May 20, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

